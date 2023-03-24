StockNews.com Lowers The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $256.58 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $238.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.47 and a 200-day moving average of $303.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

