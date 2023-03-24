StockNews.com Lowers Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to Hold

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.
Titan Machinery Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $644.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $6,636,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 152,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,222,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.