StockNews.com Upgrades AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Buy

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $92.16.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 31.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

