StockNews.com Upgrades Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) to Hold

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

CHD opened at $84.32 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after buying an additional 68,726 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 146,595 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

