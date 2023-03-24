StockNews.com Upgrades First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Hold

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FFWM. Piper Sandler downgraded First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

First Foundation Stock Down 8.8 %

FFWM opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $383.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Foundation news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,029 shares of company stock worth $1,529,830 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 674.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

