StockNews.com Upgrades Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) to “Hold”

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hawaiian Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HA opened at $7.58 on Friday. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,775,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,994,000 after purchasing an additional 516,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after buying an additional 259,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.5% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,552,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after buying an additional 67,350 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

