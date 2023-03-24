StockNews.com Upgrades NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) to Buy

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

NACCO Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NACCO Industries stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NACCO Industries in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

See Also

