StockNews.com Upgrades Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to Hold

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFMT. TheStreet raised shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
Performant Financial Price Performance
Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Performant Financial
Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.
