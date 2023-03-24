StockNews.com Upgrades Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) to Buy

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.26 million, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,735,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after purchasing an additional 210,316 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

