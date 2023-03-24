StockNews.com Upgrades Team (NYSE:TISI) to “Buy”

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Team Stock Up 2.9 %

TISI opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. Team has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Team by 672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 397,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Team by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Team by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

