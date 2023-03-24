StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,666 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.42.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%. Equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,516.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $30,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,160.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,516.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,124 shares of company stock worth $526,435 in the last 90 days. 15.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

