StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Up to $94.80

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.80, but opened at $98.00. StoneX Group shares last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 670 shares changing hands.

StoneX Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.91.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $30,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,160.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $30,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,160.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $305,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,387,778.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $526,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,713,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,852,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in StoneX Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,110,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in StoneX Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,646,000 after buying an additional 50,590 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

