Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.66 on Friday. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $27.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $983.48 million, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

About Stratasys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stratasys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 88.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 27.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Further Reading

