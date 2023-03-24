Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Stratasys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.66 on Friday. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $27.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $983.48 million, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratasys (SSYS)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.