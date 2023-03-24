StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

