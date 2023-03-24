Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 126.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after acquiring an additional 388,467 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $274.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

