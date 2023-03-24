Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 203.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.83 and its 200-day moving average is $120.91. The stock has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $161.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.