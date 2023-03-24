Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGR. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,978.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

