Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.