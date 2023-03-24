Sunnova Energy International Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%.

NOVA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,596,000 after purchasing an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,318,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,794,000 after purchasing an additional 181,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,199 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 781,893 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

