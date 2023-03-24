Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.01

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 320760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SHO. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,243,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,775,000 after buying an additional 1,177,444 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

