Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives $103.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 110 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Down 2.2 %

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.2699 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

(Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.