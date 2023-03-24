Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Trading 3.5% Higher

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.48 and last traded at C$5.26. Approximately 68,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 34,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

The company has a market cap of C$125.82 million, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

