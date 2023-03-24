Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TBLA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.72 million, a PE ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 1.55. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $371.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

