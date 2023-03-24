Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TBLA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.72 million, a PE ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 1.55. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $371.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Analyst Recommendations for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

