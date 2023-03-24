Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $117.48 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $159.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

