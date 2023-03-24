TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

TAL Education Group Trading Up 2.5 %

TAL Education Group stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,439,000 after buying an additional 60,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,588,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,809,000 after purchasing an additional 365,665 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,634,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,714 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,219,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,244,000 after purchasing an additional 634,951 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

