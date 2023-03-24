TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
TAL Education Group stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
