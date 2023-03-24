Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Shares Down 2.1%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 260,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 270,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

Talon Metals Company Profile



Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

