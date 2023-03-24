Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Tarena International in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Tarena International Stock Performance
Shares of TEDU opened at $3.70 on Friday. Tarena International has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.
Tarena International Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
