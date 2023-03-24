Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CAO Jason Paul Vlacich Sells 48,000 Shares

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $797,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,761.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Paul Vlacich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $326,600.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Jason Paul Vlacich sold 30,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $464,700.00.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:TH opened at $15.81 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 432.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

