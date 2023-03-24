TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $1.68 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.18.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TCRR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.45.
Shares of TCRR opened at $1.42 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
