Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,001 put options on the company. This is an increase of 146% compared to the typical volume of 2,030 put options.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 482,897 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERIC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.57. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

