Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 3,732,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,684,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Specifically, Director Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $3,442,932.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,866,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,583,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,745,255 shares of company stock valued at $20,653,659 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $554.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

