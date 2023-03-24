Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 5,917.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

Teradata Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,182. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

