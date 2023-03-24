Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TDC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Teradata Stock Down 0.2 %

Teradata stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 127.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Teradata has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $1,760,182. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teradata by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

