Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

