Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
