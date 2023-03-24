The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

