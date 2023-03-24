The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock opened at $256.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $238.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

