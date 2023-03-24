The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.60.

NYSE:COO opened at $344.96 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $429.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.04 and a 200-day moving average of $313.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,426,262. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

