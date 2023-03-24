The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after acquiring an additional 701,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after acquiring an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.89.

GS opened at $314.85 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.83. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

