The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

