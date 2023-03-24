The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $40,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

