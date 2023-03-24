The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Southern by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SO opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

