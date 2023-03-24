Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $555.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $564.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The company has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

