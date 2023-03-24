Thomas Carter Sells 3,125 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $160.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.74 and its 200-day moving average is $180.98. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

