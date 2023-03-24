TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Trading Down 1.9%

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.41 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 53.41 ($0.66). Approximately 71,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,840,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.43 ($0.67).

TotalEnergies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.81.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a €0.74 ($0.80) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.69. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 3,870.52%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

