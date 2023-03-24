Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 55,362 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,591% compared to the average daily volume of 2,057 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,009,000 after acquiring an additional 75,154 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,009,000 after acquiring an additional 122,978 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $135.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

