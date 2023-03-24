Traders Buy Large Volume of Iovance Biotherapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,204 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 237% compared to the typical volume of 1,246 put options.

IOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after purchasing an additional 66,788 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 186,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,694,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

