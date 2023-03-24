Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 10,019 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 224% compared to the typical volume of 3,095 put options.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IEI stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,701 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,103,000 after buying an additional 1,211,356 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.