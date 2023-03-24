Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 10,019 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 224% compared to the typical volume of 3,095 put options.
IEI stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $122.50.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
