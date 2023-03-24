Traders Buy Large Volume of NU Call Options (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 45,473 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 131% compared to the typical volume of 19,691 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in NU during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE NU opened at $4.26 on Friday. NU has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NU will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

