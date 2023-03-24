Traders Purchase High Volume of Macy’s Put Options (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 77,912 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 83% compared to the typical daily volume of 42,676 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 34.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Macy’s by 13.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Macy’s Stock Down 4.5 %

M stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

