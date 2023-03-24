Traders Purchase Large Volume of C3.ai Call Options (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 60,061 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 39,827 call options.

C3.ai Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of AI stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,016,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $852,388 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

